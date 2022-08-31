Tokyo stocks down in morning on U.S. shares, global economic concern

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning after Wall Street extended losses overnight, as growing expectations for additional interest rate hikes by U.S. and European central banks rekindled concern over a possible slowdown in the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 155.67 points, or 0.55 percent, from Tuesday to 28,039.91. The broader Topix index was down 9.97 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,958.41. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and marine transportation issues.
Kyodo News

