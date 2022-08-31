S. Korea to extend visa waiver for visitors from Japan to October

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea will extend the visa waiver period for visitors from Japan, Taiwan and Macau through October, the Justice Ministry said Wednesday. In an attempt to attract more foreign travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea introduced the temporary visa-free entry program in August ahead of Seoul Festa 2022, a major tourist festival featuring K-pop performances and events such as the Seoul round of the Formula E electric car racing world championship. The two-month extension comes against a backdrop of growing calls from a number of industries to end the visa requirement and revive tr...