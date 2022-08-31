Tokyo stocks end lower on concerns over global economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday amid concern that further U.S. rate hikes and China's still strict COVID-19 rules will weigh on the global economy, but their downside was supported by hopes for recovery in the transportation sector. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 104.05 points, or 0.37 percent, from Tuesday at 28,091.53. The broader Topix index finished 5.22 points, or 0.27 percent, lower at 1,963.16. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and marine transportation issues.