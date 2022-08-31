Soccer: Grampus winger Maeda to join Utrecht on another loan

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese winger Naoki Maeda is rejoining Dutch outfit Utrecht on loan until next June, his J-League club Nagoya Grampus said Wednesday. The 27-year-old went to Utrecht in January on a six-month loan deal but suffered a broken left leg 11 minutes into his Eredivisie debut against Ajax when he was taken out by Lisandro Martinez, now at Manchester United. "My desire to try myself out again at Utrecht has grown," he said in a statement. "I'll give all I have to pay Grampus back (for sanctioning the move)." Maeda spent the remainder of his first spell at Utrecht doing rehab work but said at the tim...