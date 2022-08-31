Soccer: Defending league champs Frontale regain J-League lead

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time defending J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale put four goals past Sagan Tosu on Wednesday, winning their fourth straight and reclaiming the first-division lead for the first time in three months. Frontale seized the initiative in the 26th minute at their Todoroki Stadium home ground, Kei Chinen heading in a cross from Akihiro Ienaga. Joao Schmidt made it 2-0 two minutes after the break, scoring from a corner kick. In the 56th minute, Frontale cleared a Sagan free kick, and Marcinho scored on a quick counter, chipping keeper Park Il Gyu from 40 meters out. Ryota Oshima completed the r...