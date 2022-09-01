Japan capital spending rises 4.6% in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Capital spending by Japanese companies gained 4.6 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, government data showed Thursday. Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 10.61 trillion yen ($76.12 billion), the Finance Ministry said. Pretax profits for the quarter hit a record 28.32 trillion yen, up 17.6 percent. The latest figures will be used to revise gross domestic product data for the quarter that the Cabinet Office is scheduled to release on Sept. 8 Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.2 percent in rea...