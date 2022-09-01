Yen dips to fresh 24-low level vs. U.S. dollar

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Japanese yen fell to a fresh 24-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid growing speculation of wider interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 139.33-34 yen compared with 138.91-139.01 yen in New York and 138.58-61 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0037-0038 and 139.85-87 yen against $1.0048-0058 and 139.64-74 yen in New York and $1.0002-0003 and 138.62-66 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened lower as investor sentiment was hurt after U.S. shares fell for the fourth straight sessi...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News