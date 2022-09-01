Yen dips to fresh 24-low level vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen fell to a fresh 24-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid growing speculation of wider interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 139.33-34 yen compared with 138.91-139.01 yen in New York and 138.58-61 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0037-0038 and 139.85-87 yen against $1.0048-0058 and 139.64-74 yen in New York and $1.0002-0003 and 138.62-66 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened lower as investor sentiment was hurt after U.S. shares fell for the fourth straight sessi...