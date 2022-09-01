Taiwan to enhance cooperation with U.S. state despite China pressure

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with the governor of Arizona on Thursday, agreeing to boost cooperation in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries in defiance of pressure from China, which opposes official contacts between the island and the United States. "This will help build more secure and more resilient supply chains," Tsai told a delegation led by Gov. Doug Ducey, underscoring that Taiwan needs such cooperation in the face of authoritarian expansionism and post-pandemic economic challenges. "We look forward to jointly producing 'democracy chips' to safeguard the interests of o...