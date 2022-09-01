Soccer: World Cup referee ready to kick through glass ceiling in Qatar

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshimi Yamashita is one of three World Cup referees FIFA has chosen to become the first women to officiate on soccer's biggest stage, and the Japanese is ready to show that she and other female officials belong in men's sport. Understandably, the history-making, barrier-breaking Yamashita said she feels additional pressure as she prepares mentally and physically for the quadrennial soccer tournament that kicks off in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar in 80 days. "I feel a huge responsibility as a Japanese national and also as a woman," the 36-year-old said as part of an appearance organized...