Baseball: Comeback kid Saiki pitches Tigers past Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroto Saiki delivered another strong performance in his comeback from Tommy John surgery with six innings in the Hanshin Tigers' 8-0 rain-shortened win over the Hiroshima Carp on Thursday. The win at Hanshin's Koshien Stadium outside Osaka moved the third-place Tigers four games ahead of the Yomiuri Giants in the Central League standings. The top three teams in each league advance to the postseason. The 23-year-old Saiki (3-1), who missed most of 2019 and all of the past two seasons, struck out nine while allowing three hits and two walks through the six innings. He was credited with a comple...