JAXA aims to launch new flagship H3 rocket in FY 2022 after delays

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's space agency said Thursday it aims to launch a new flagship H3 rocket within fiscal 2022, after its first flight was postponed twice due to the discovery of defects. The problems, such as with the rocket's engine, have been solved through steps including a change in its design, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said, allowing for the launch of the first H3 rocket, which was originally scheduled to take off in fiscal 2020. The H3 rocket, which has been under development by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., is set to succeed the current H2A launch vehicle. The rocket is bei...