Newsfrom Japan

Recent currency moves are somewhat volatile, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday after the yen further weakened to a 24-year-low at the 140 level to the U.S. dollar. Speaking at a press conference, Suzuki said the government is watching currency moves "with a heightened sense of vigilance," adding that it will take appropriate action if needed by closely communicating with monetary authorities in other nations.