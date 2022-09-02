Tennis: Nishioka beats compatriot McLachlan in U.S. Open doubles

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka prevailed over compatriot Ben McLachlan in the U.S. Open men's doubles first round Thursday, battling to a three-set win alongside Swedish partner Andre Goransson. Nishioka and Goransson beat McLachlan and Croatia's Franko Skugor 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(7) in just over two and a half hours at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The 26-year-old Nishioka said the match, featuring two drawn-out tie-breakers, focused his mind on doubles following his men's singles first-round exit on Monday. "I got a lot of practice. I was mindful of staying close to the ne...