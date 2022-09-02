Yen under pressure in 140 zone vs dollar in Tokyo, weakest in 24 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

The yen remained under pressure Friday morning after weakening to levels unseen over a nearly quarter century in the 140 zone against the dollar as strong U.S. economic data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue aggressive interest rate hikes. Tokyo stocks extended losses in the morning after the benchmark Nikkei lost more than 400 points the previous day, affected by the view that higher borrowing costs in the United States would slow the world's largest economy and weigh on global growth. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 57.10 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursda...