Yen drops further in 140 zone vs dollar in Tokyo, weakest in 24 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

The yen weakened further in the lower 140 zone against the dollar on Friday in Tokyo, as it continues to fall into levels unseen over nearly a quarter of a century amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue aggressive interest rate hikes. Tokyo stocks ended lower on the view that higher borrowing costs in the United States will slow down the world's largest economy and weigh on global growth. But they narrowed their losses in the afternoon as investors refrained from bold moves ahead of U.S. employment data to be released later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock ...