Japanese motor giant Nidec President Seki steps down

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese motor giant Nidec Corp.'s President Jun Seki stepped down Friday to take responsibility for poor earnings, the company said, less than three years after it recruited him from Nissan Motor Co. The former Nissan executive will be succeeded by Hiroshi Kobe, 73, vice chairman of Nidec, who is one of the manufacturer's founding members, it said. Seki joins the list of other former Nidec executives who were scouted from outside but eventually left the electric motor maker founded by 78-year-old Chairman Shigenobu Nagamori. Former Sharp Corp. President Mikio Katayama joined Nidec in 2014 as ...