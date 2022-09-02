1st batch of Chinese-made high-speed trains arrives in Jakarta

Newsfrom Japan

A cargo of eight Chinese-made high-speed train cars has arrived at a Jakarta port marking the first batch of rolling stock for Indonesia's first high-speed railway network being built with Chinese technology. Billed the first export case of a Chinese bullet train system, the project to connect the Indonesian capital and the West Java provincial capital of Bandung was about 80 percent completed in late August and commercial operations are expected to start in June next year. After arriving at the port in North Jakarta late Thursday from the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, the cargo, including ...