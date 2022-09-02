Baseball: Yamasaki, Buffaloes upstage Marines star Sasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Sachiya Yamasaki and the Buffaloes bullpen pitched Orix to a 1-0 Pacific League win over the Lotte Marines and their young pitching star Roki Sasaki on Friday. The Buffaloes, the losers in April when Sasaki became Japan's youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game, got their only run in the fifth inning on a hit batsman, a single and an RBI groundout, and Yamasaki and company did the rest. "With the other pitcher being Roki Sasaki, my sole focus was on not allowing the first run," said Yamasaki (5-7), who walked three and allowed two hits over five innings. Soichiro Yamazaki retired nine of the ...