U.S. economy adds 315,000 jobs in Aug., jobless rate rises to 3.7%

The U.S. economy created 315,000 nonfarm jobs in August, while the unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point from the previous month to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls exceeded the market consensus of an increase of 300,000. The unemployment rate deteriorated for the first time since January. The department revised downward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for July from 528,000 to 526,000 and that for June from 398,000 to 293,000. In August, private industry generated 308,000 jobs, and the government added 7,000 jobs, according to the departme...