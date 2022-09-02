India commissions 1st domestically built aircraft carrier

Newsfrom Japan

India commissioned its first domestically built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, in the southern state of Kerala on Friday, boosting its defense capability amid China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. The 262.5-meter long Vikrant, meaning "powerful" in Hindi, is India's second aircraft carrier after the Vikramaditya which India purchased from Russia. At the commissioning ceremony of the Vikrant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the carrier gives the country new confidence. "Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenou...