Soccer: Consadole stun Cerezo in Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Late goals from Kim Gun Hee and Ryota Aoki earned Consadole Sapporo a dramatic 2-1 win over Cerezo Osaka in the J-League first division on Friday. Not long after Cerezo's Hikaru Nakahara broke the scoreless deadlock at Sapporo Dome in the 76th minute, the hosts scored twice in the final minutes to deprive their opponents of a vital three points that would have moved them into fourth place. August acquisition Kim equalized for Consadole in the 86th minute, running under a perfectly weighted Gabriel Xavier cross to head home from near the penalty spot for his first goal. In the final minutes of ...