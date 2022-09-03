Nissan to end sales of March compact car in Japan as popularity wanes

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. is set to end sales of its iconic March compact car in Japan, sources familiar with the matter said, as the popularity of one of the company's best-selling cars fades about 40 years after its launch. The automaker's plant in Thailand, which produces the current model of the car, has ended production for the Japanese market, the sources said. The company will continue sales of the car overseas, where it is branded as the Micra. According to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association, domestic sales of the compact car stood at about 8,800 last year. That is only about 10 percent o...