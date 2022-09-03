U.S. approves potential $1 bil. arms sale to Taiwan amid tensions

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, the government said Friday, in the latest show of support for the self-ruled island amid heightened tensions with China. The sale involves logistics support for Taiwan's surveillance radar program totaling $665.4 million, Harpoon anti-ship missiles worth $355 million, and Sidewinder missiles that can be used for air-to-air engagements and surface-attack missions, at an estimated cost of $85.6 million. The United States' swift provision of defensive weaponry to Taiwan is essential for the democ...