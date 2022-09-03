Tennis: Aoyama, Chan reach U.S. Open women's doubles 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwanese partner Chan Hao-ching booked their place in the U.S. Open women's doubles third round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Americans Kaitlyn Christian and Lidziya Marozava on Friday. The 15th seeds cruised to victory at New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 63 minutes, conceding only one break, at 2-2 in the second set, before winning four straight games to close out the match. "We got into a good rhythm from the start," Aoyama said. "Both of us were able to apply pressure and win points by playing aggressively." Aoyama and Chan have yet to lose a set at...