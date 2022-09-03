Arrested ex-Tokyo Olympic exec may have been asked to favor Kadokawa

Newsfrom Japan

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp., a source familiar with the matter said Saturday. The publishing company gave 70 million yen ($500,000) to an entity run by his acquaintance and prosecutors are looking into why the money was paid and whether all or part of the amount was transferred to anyone, the source said. The sum given to the entity was described as a consulting fee after the publisher became a spon...