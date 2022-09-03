Japan, S. Korea stress need for better ties before key court decision

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers on Saturday underscored the need for improving bilateral relations strained over wartime issues, as South Korea's top court is expected to make a relevant decision soon. "There has never been a time when progress in Japan-South Korea, Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation is more important than now," Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's top diplomat, said in a speech at an online forum. The three nations have been working closely to address challenges, including threats from North Korea. His South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, also addressed the forum where a...