Soccer: Struggling Bellmare knock Frontale from top spot

Hiroyuki Abe scored the injury-time winner as relegation-threatened Shonan Bellmare knocked two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale out of the J-League first-division lead with a 2-1 victory on Saturday. The visitors at Bellmare's Lemon Gas Stadium in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, were unable to convert their midfield dominance into points and paid the price in a late defensive lapse. Frontale midfielder Kazuya Yamamura failed to stop a long through pass to Bellmare's Naoki Yamada, who cut back to Abe. The veteran then fired home against one of his former teams. "It was the first goal...