Soccer: Doan goal sends Freiburg to top of Bundesliga table

Ritsu Doan's Freiburg moved to the top of the German Bundesliga table Saturday after the Japan attacker helped clinch a thrilling 3-2 win away to Bayer Leverkusen. Doan broke a 2-2 deadlock with 18 minutes left to play at Leverkusen's BayArena, sneaking in at the back post and tucking home Nicolas Hoefler's header from a corner for his second league goal this season and third across all competitions. "It was not my typical goal, (coming) from a corner kick," said Doan, who came off the bench to start the second half. "I was thinking that if someone touched it, the ball was coming to the (back)...
