Tennis: Nishioka, Goransson out of U.S. Open men's doubles

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka and Swedish partner Andre Goransson exited from the U.S. Open men's doubles second round with a 6-4, 7-6(3) loss to eighth seeds Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia on Saturday. While Nishioka and Goransson gave up just one break, they were unable to make inroads into their opponents' serve throughout the 84-minute contest at New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. "More than just being a good doubles team, our opponents were really strong individual players," Nishioka said. "Kyrgios won every point that was there to be won. He was really goo...