Kishida eyes attending event on Japan-China ties' 50th anniversary

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a business event to be held on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China late this month, in an apparent effort to foster momentum for a summit by the two neighbors, sources close to the matter said Sunday. The Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby better known as Keidanren, and groups dedicated to promoting Japan-China friendship will organize the event on Sept. 29 at a Tokyo hotel. Kishida aims to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the future. Leaders from th...