Baseball: Enns, Lions roar back to beat Hawks ace Senga

Newsfrom Japan

Dietrich Enns threw six shutout innings to outpitch MLB hopeful Kodai Senga in the Seibu Lions' 4-1 win over the SoftBank Hawks, salvaging the final game of a three-game series between the Pacific League's top two teams on Sunday. At PayPay Dome, Enns (10-6) scattered five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six. The first-year lefty pitched out of a one-out bases-loaded jam, and his teammates got him a four-run lead in the top of the seventh. Shuta Tonosaki's 11th home run made it 2-0 with one out. "We were facing an ace-caliber pitcher in Senga, so being able to get some run...