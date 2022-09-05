Ad company may have paid arrested ex-Tokyo Olympic exec for favor

Newsfrom Japan

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case, may have been paid by an advertising company seeking favor for one of its client companies during the sponsorship selection process, sources close to the matter said Sunday. The latest revelation comes on the heels of suspicions that clothing retailer Aoki Holdings Inc. and publishing company Kadokawa Corp. sent payments to Takahashi in exchange for preferential treatment in the process of selection as an Olympic sponsor. A consulting firm run by an acquaintance of Takahashi, 78, was paid a to...