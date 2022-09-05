Tokyo stocks open slightly lower on Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data increased the possibility of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 23.18 points, or 0.08 percent, from Friday to 27,627.66. The broader Topix index was down 5.03 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,925.14. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, pharmaceutical, and transportation equipment issues. The Japanese yen traded in the mid-140 range against the U.S. ...