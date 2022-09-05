Nikkei hits roughly 7-week low in morning on global economic concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's key Nikkei index briefly hit a roughly seven-week low on Monday morning, as the increased possibility of interest rate hikes in the United States made some investors concerned about the future course of the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 40.09 points, or 0.14 percent, from Friday to 27,610.75. The broader Topix index was down 1.93 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,928.24. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and air transportation issues.