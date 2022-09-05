Gov't to hold meeting Fri. to craft further steps against price hikes

Newsfrom Japan

The government will hold a meeting on Friday to map out additional measures to tackle the negative impact of price hikes triggered mainly by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Japanese yen's rapid depreciation, its top spokesman said. With Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scrambling to reverse a downtrend in his Cabinet's approval ratings, his administration is expected to announce policies that could help ease the pain among the public of rising energy and food prices, pundits said. The government is making efforts to "protect people's lives from" price hikes in resource-poor Japan, Chief Cabin...