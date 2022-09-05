Tennis: Aoyama, Chan lose in U.S. Open women's doubles round of 16

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwanese partner Chan Hao-ching crashed out of the U.S. Open women's doubles round of 16 with a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic on Sunday. The 15th seeds had not dropped a set coming into the match but could not break the serve of the third-seeded Czech duo, who wrapped up the contest in 61 minutes at New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Aoyama and Chan gave up five breaks and won just 52 percent of points on their first serve, compared to 80 percent for Krejcikova and Siniakova, winners of five Grand Sla...