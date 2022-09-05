Tokyo stocks extend losses to 4th day on global economic woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended modestly lower Monday, extending their losing streak to a fourth trading day, amid concerns over the future course of the global economy as investors view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will sustain aggressive interest rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 31.23 points, or 0.11 percent, from Friday at 27,619.61. The broader Topix index finished 1.38 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 1,928.79. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by land transportation, transportation equipment, and air transportation issues.