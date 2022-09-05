New submersion method added as option to aid Fukushima debris cleanup

Newsfrom Japan

A state-backed body helping with the scrapping of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered core meltdowns in 2011, added as an option a new submersion method for removing radioactive fuel debris that would wholly encase a reactor building in a water-filled, tank-like structure, the body said Monday. The method, expected to reduce the risk of leakage of radioactive waste, was outlined in the 2022 edition of the technical strategic plan for decommissioning the crippled plant by the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp. The technique could be applied ...