Japan eyes new scheme to cap large firms' gas use in supply crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Japan looks to set up a scheme to enable a natural gas usage restriction order for large companies in the event of a sudden shortage, in a bid to address fears over energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the industry ministry said Monday. The plan is part of proposals compiled by a ministry panel the same day to ensure stable energy procurement. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry aims to revise the gas business law to establish the new scheme before demand picks up for this winter. The global spot market of liquefied natural gas has become extremely tight, with E...