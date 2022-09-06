Tokyo stocks open modestly lower on weak European markets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened modestly lower Tuesday, weighed down by overnight falls in some European markets as energy supply concerns persist following a decision by Russia's Gazprom to keep its natural gas pipeline to Germany shut. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 12.17 points, or 0.04 percent, from Monday to 27,607.44. The broader Topix index was down 1.89 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,926.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by machinery, service, and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 140.41-44 yen compared with 140....