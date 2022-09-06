Tokyo stocks almost flat in morning on bargain-hunting

Economy

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Tuesday morning on buybacks following a four-day losing streak, while the Japanese yen's recent fall to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar prompted buying in some exporters. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 5.35 points, or 0.02 percent, from Monday to 27,624.96. The broader Topix index was down 0.82 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,927.97. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, medical equipment, and iron and steel issues, while marine transportation, service, and electric power and gas issues were among major decliners.
Kyodo News

Kyodo News