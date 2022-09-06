Baseball: Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Ohtani drove the first pitch he saw in the third inning from left-hander Tyler Alexander (3-9) over the right-center field wall with one runner on, pushing the Halos' lead to 4-0 at Angel Stadium. In the seventh, the two-way star added his 32nd homer of the season to left-center off Garrett Hill, making it 8-0. Ohtani started his three-hit night with a double off the right-field wall before Luis Rengifo's run-scoring single and Taylor Ward's RBI grou...