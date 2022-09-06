Baseball: Wada wins 2nd straight start as Hawks preserve PL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Former Chicago Cub Tsuyoshi Wada allowed two runs over five sharp innings to help pitch the SoftBank Hawks to a 4-2 win Tuesday over the Rakuten Eagles to preserve their slim Pacific League lead. At PayPay Dome, Wada (5-4) allowed just three hits and no walks, while striking out four to win his second straight start. Yuki Yanagita singled in the go-ahead run for the Hawks in the third, and Masaki Mimori's two-run fourth-inning triple made it a 4-1 game. Hideto Asamura hit his 24th home run of the season in the first, but the Hawks quickly tied it against Ryota Takinaka (2-8) in the home half. ...