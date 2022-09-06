Japan eyes 50,000 yen handouts for each low-income household to fight inflation

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is planning to distribute 50,000 yen ($351) each to low-income households as part of a relief package to mitigate the blow from accelerating inflation, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. Households that are exempt from resident taxes will be eligible to receive the money, the sources said, as they are seen as more vulnerable than others to higher energy and food prices largely caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. The government is considering tapping reserve funds in the state budget for the current fiscal year from April for the distribution program, whi...