Russia approached N. Korea for ammunition amid Ukraine war: Pentagon

Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition, a sign of Moscow having "challenges" in its military sustainment capabilities amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday. While declining to speculate on what Russia may need from North Korea and what Pyongyang can offer, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told a press conference, "The information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition." So far, Iran has also been contacted by Russia with requests for military equipment, Ryder said, adding that the Pentagon is also keeping "a very close ...