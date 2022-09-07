Japan raises daily arrival cap to 50,000 as tourism sector sluggish

Newsfrom Japan

Japan increased its daily entry cap on arrivals from 20,000 to 50,000 on Wednesday, as the country's tourism sector has been languishing in the face of strict COVID-19 border controls imposed for more than two years. Starting on the same day, incoming travelers who have been vaccinated at least three times do not need to take coronavirus tests within 72 hours of departure and show proof they are not infected. Japan has apparently lagged behind other major economies in opening its doors to inbound tourism. But foreign tourists are also now allowed to travel on tours without a guide, in a move t...