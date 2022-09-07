FOCUS: Japan eases COVID-19 border controls but tourist surge doubtful

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's relaxed border measures from Wednesday, including raising a daily cap on arrivals from 20,000 to 50,000, will not translate into a surge of tourists to gun its economy unless they are given greater freedom to travel in the country, industry officials say. They say that tourists will continue to bypass Japan for more welcoming countries despite a cheap yen as the government's decision to lower the entry bar remains restrictive, hampered by its continued caution over the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference last week that he wants Japan to "join t...