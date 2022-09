Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Wednesday that recent movements of the yen are "rapid" and "one-sided," after the yen tumbled to a fresh 24-year low at the 143 level against the U.S. dollar. The government must watch currency moves with "strong interest," Suzuki told reporters, warning against the impacts of the yen's sharp depreciation. Currency movements should be stable and reflect economic fundamentals, he added.