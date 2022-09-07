Soccer: Japan trio make Champions League debuts as Celtic lose to Real

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese trio of Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi made their Champions League debuts on Tuesday as Celtic were beaten 3-0 at home by holders Real Madrid in Group F. At Celtic Park, Hatate pulled the strings in their three-man midfield, while half-time substitute Daizen Maeda missed a huge chance before the Spanish giants put on a clinical show in front of goal with strikes from Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard. Hatate's 20th-minute long-range volley was saved by Thibaut Courtois a minute before Celtic captain Callum McGregor saw an effort from the edge of the box cannon...