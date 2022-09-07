Soccer: Goal-line tech provider apologizes after Nakayama denied

Newsfrom Japan

Goal-line technology provider Hawk-Eye on Tuesday apologized to Huddersfield after Japan defender Yuta Nakayama was denied a goal during the team’s 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool in the English second-tier Championship. Nakayama appeared to have bundled home the leveler during the second half on Sunday only for the on-pitch match officials, who were unsighted and unable to confirm the goal, to wave play on. Normally, referees are notified on their watch if the Hawk-Eye system detects the ball crossing the goal line. “Hawk-Eye can confirm that the ball was obscured from the Goal Line Technology c...